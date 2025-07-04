Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

Montreal will entertain Inter Miami at Saputo Stadium in MLS on Saturday. The hosts are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with 14 points from 20 games. Miami have played 16 games and are in seventh place with 29 points, 11 fewer than league leaders Philadelphia Union.

L'Impact played New York City in their previous outing and registered a 1-0 home win. Interestingly, it was their first home win of the ongoing league campaign. Victor Loturi scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

The visitors were last in action in the MLS in May and registered a 5-1 win over the Columbus Crew. Lionel Messi had bagged a brace in that triumph. They met Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 last week and fell to a 4-0 loss.

Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 11 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 6-4 lead in wins and just one game ending in a draw.

They last met in the reverse fixture in May, and Miami recorded a comfortable 4-2 win.

L'Impact have the joint-worst attacking record in the MLS Eastern Conference, scoring 17 goals, 19 fewer than the visitors.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last five league games, suffering three defeats. Notably, they have conceded at least three goals in these losses.

The Herons are winless in their last three away games in the MLS. They have conceded 10 goals in these games.

Seven of the last 11 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

L'Impact have registered three wins in MLS this season, with two of them recorded last month. They secured their first home win of the season last week while also keeping their second clean sheet at home and will look to build on that form.

The Herons had a good debut at the Club World Cup, scoring four goals in four games, and will look to resume their league campaign on a positive note. They have suffered just one loss on their travels in MLS this season. They have won their last two meetings against Montreal, scoring seven goals.

Considering Inter Miami's recent goalscoring form in MLS, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Montreal 1-3 Inter Miami

Montreal vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

