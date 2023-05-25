Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023

Montreal host Inter Miami at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Saturday (May 27).

Their stats in the campaign thus far are nearly identical. Both teams have played 13 games each, winning five and losing eight. They boast 15 points apiece, with Miami sitting above Montreal, 21-22, in the overall standings. The hosts will enter the clash on the back of consecutive away defeats.

Le CFM will rely on their impressive home record to see off the challenge of Miami. Manager Hernan Losada and his charges are hoping to make up lost ground after dropping six points in their two previous games. Also, they have revenge to take over the visitors, who emerged victorious 2-0 when the sides last met.

Inter were also unsuccessful in their two previous league games, losing to Nashville 2-1 and suffering a 3-1 home setback against Orlando City. However, they got back to winning ways in their last meeting, defeating Nashville 2-1 in the US Open Cup. Inter's last trip to Montreal ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Herons are eyeing a better campaign this year after posting a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and 12th overall last season. They qualified for the playoffs but crashed out in the first round. However, with three key players, including captain Gregore, unavailable due to injuries, the visitors may struggle in Montreal.

Montreal vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five clashes with Inter.

Both teams have met thrice at the Stade Saputo, with Montreal winning twice, while one game ended in a draw.

Montreal have won four times and lost once in their last five home games across competitions.

Inter have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five road games.

Montreal have won thrice and lost twice in their last five games, like Inter.

Form Guide: Montreal – L-L-W-W-W; Inter – W-L-L-W-W.

Montreal vs Inter Miami Prediction

Romell Quioto and Mathieu Choiniere have contributed three and two goals respectively so far to Montreal’s cause and remain the team’s main attacking threats.

The visitors will be counting on Leonardo Campana and Josef Martinez, who boast three goals apiece.

Montreal are expected to prevail due to their cohesive play and home advantage.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 Inter

Montreal vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Inter Miami to score - Yes

