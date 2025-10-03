Montreal vs Nashville Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Montreal will welcome Nashville to Saputo Stadium in Major League Soccer on Saturday. With two rounds of matches to conclude the regular season, both sides, more or less, already know their fate.

Montreal vs Nashville Preview

Montreal have struggled all season, managing just six victories in 32 matches. They have drawn nine times and lost 17 times, which leaves them 13th with 27 points in the Eastern Conference table. They can no longer qualify for the playoffs, even if they win their last two matches.

L'Impact are closing their campaign worse off than the previous season, when they finished in the eighth spot and earned qualification to the playoffs. The hosts returned to winning ways in their last game, defeating Charlotte 4-1 on the road, to end a three-match winless streak. Montreal will hope to build on that momentum.

Nashville have qualified for round one of the playoffs, but could drop to the wild-card round if they lose their last two matches. They sit sixth on 53 points in the Eastern Conference standings, with Chicago Fire (51 points) and Columbus Crew (50 pts) hot on their heels. The visitors will need to strengthen their lead.

Coyotes have been impressive so far this term, compared to their previous campaign, in 2024, when they finished 25th overall and failed to reach the playoffs.

They boast 16 wins and five draws out of 32 outings. In the reverse fixture, Nashville crushed Montreal 3-0, while Nashville’s last trip to Saputo Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

Montreal vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches against Nashville.

Montreal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Nashville.

Montreal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Nashville have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

Montreal have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches, while Nashville have won thrice and lost twice. Form Guide: Montreal – W-L-L-D-W, Nashville – W-W-L-W-L.

Montreal vs Nashville Prediction

Montreal have little to fight for in this game, but could be eying a bright finish in front of their home fans.

Nashville need maximum points to safeguard their position in the standings. We expect them to take charge of the meeting.

Nashville are the favorites based on form and determination.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Nashville

Montreal vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nashville to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Nashville to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montreal to score - Yes

