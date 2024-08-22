Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2024 

Montreal will host New England Revolution at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side have had mixed results in the league of late and now find themselves 11th in the Eastern Conference with just 27 points from 25 matches.

They were beaten 1-0 by Toronto in their last league outing falling behind in the first-half and could have no major complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

New England Revolution have not fared any better than their weekend opponents in the league this season although they performed fairly well in the Leagues Cup earlier in the month where they made it past the group stages of the tournament. They played out a 1-1 draw against Dallas last time out in MLS, taking the lead in the second-half via a Bobby Wood strike before their opponents leveled the scores from the spot deep into additional time.

The visitors now sit rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference with 23 points from 23 games and will be desperate to add to that tally this weekend.

Montreal vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Montreal and New England. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost three of their last four games in this fixture after winning each of their previous six.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The Revs are the lowest-scoring side in the league this season with a goal tally of 23.

Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction

Montreal have lost three of their last four games and have won just five times since March. They have however lost just one of their last nine games at the Saputo Stadium and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

New England however have lost six of their last nine games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Montreal 2-1 New England Revolution

Montreal vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montreal

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last six matches)

