Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26, 2023

Montreal welcome New England Revolution to the Saputo Stadium in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday (August 26).

The hosts played their first match in nearly three weeks, winning 3-2 at Canadian rivals Toronto FC on Sunday. Mathieu Choiniere bagged a brace and Aime Mabika's own goal helped them eke out a narrow win. They're eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32 points.

New England, meanwhile, are second in the Eastern Conference and will play their first game in almost three weeks. They last played in the Leagues Cup earlier this month, losing 4-3 on penalties to Queretaro.

New England have one game in hand over first-placed Cincinnati, who have an eight-point lead atop the Eastern Conference.

Montreal vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Eastern Conference rivals have squared off 31 times across competitions, with New England leading 16-12.

New England won 4-0 in the reverse fixture at home in April after Montreal had a league double over them last season.

New England are winless in six away games in the MLS, losing thrice.

Montreal have the joint-fourth-worst attacking record in the Eastern Conference, scoring 25 goals in 24 games.

New England gave the third-best attacking record, scoring 43 goals in 23 games.

Montreal vs New England Revolution Prediction

Montreal have lacked attacking threat in recent games, and the absence of Romell Quioto - a long-term absentee - has affected them.

They have failed to score in two of their last three home games in the MLS but have scored five times in their last two league games, which they have won.

Meanwhile, New England have a lengthy injury list. Their two major attacking threats - Gustavo Bou and Bobby Wood - are on the sidelines with knocks. Carles Gil has resumed full training and should start.

As they play their first game after 19 days, they might be a bit rusty. Considering the same, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Montreal 2-2 New England

Montreal vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Carles Gil to score or assist any time - Yes