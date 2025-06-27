Montreal vs New York City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28th 2025

Montreal will welcome New York City to Saputo Stadium in MLS on Saturday. The hosts are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, having won just two of their 19 games thus far. City have fared much better with eight wins and are eighth in the standings.

L'Impact registered a 3-1 away win over Houston Dynamo earlier this month but failed to build on that form and lost 3-1 at home to Cincinnati earlier this week. Prince Owusu bagged a consolation goal in the 90th minute.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six league games. They met Atlanta United in their previous outing and registered a 4-0 home win. Maximiliano Moralez scored in the 44th minute while Mounsef Bakrar was on the scoresheet in the 55th minute and Hannes Wolf bagged a brace.

Montreal vs New York City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 24 times in all competitions, including pre-season friendlies. City have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. L'Impact have three wins and seven games have ended in draws.

The last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals. All meetings have produced conclusive results with three wins for the visitors. Notably, both teams have kept clean sheets in the wins.

Montreal have scored 16 goals in the MLS this season with only Austin scoring fewer goals (15).

City have suffered two losses in their last nine MLS games with both defeats registered at home.

L'Impact are winless at home in the MLS this season, suffering five losses in eight games.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in four of their last five games.

Montreal vs New York City Prediction

L'Impact have lost three of their last four league games, conceding 11 goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have endured a winless run at home in the MLS this season and have conceded 14 goals in the last four home games. They registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture and can secure their first league double in this fixture.

The Pigeons are unbeaten in their last two games, scoring six goals, and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last three MLS away games, though the last two games have ended in draws.

Considering the current form of the two teams and their goalscoring record, we back the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Montreal 1-3 New York City

Montreal vs New York City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

