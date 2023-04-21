Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd April 2023 

Two struggling teams meet at the Saputo Stadium in the MLS on Saturday as Montreal host New York Red Bulls.

With just one win and six defeats from seven games so far, Montreal are rock bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with just three points in the bag.

The Canadian outfit's only victory of the season thus far was a 3-2 defeat of Philadelphia Union on matchday four, having started their campaign with three consecutive defeats.

It seemed like the Impact were back, but the win later turned out to be a false dawn as Hernán Losada's side went on to lose the next three.

It's worth noting that in all six defeats, Montreal failed to score a single goal.

New York Red Bulls haven't exactly covered themselves in glory either, winning just once in eight games, but they've drawn five times to sit in 12th position with eight points.

That win came on matchday four - a narrow 2-1 victory over Columbus Crew - but have gone off the boil once more, failing to win any of their next four, drawing thrice.

Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 previous clashes between the sides, with New York Red Bulls winning 13 times over Montreal and losing on 12 occasions.

The last six clashes between these sides have seen them win thrice, alternating each time.

New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on their last visit to the city, ending a run of three consecutive losses.

The Red Bulls have failed to win any of their four away games so far this season, losing and drawing twice each.

Montreal have lost their last three league games and could lose four in a row for the first time since September 2020 (4).

Montreal haven't scored in their last three MLS games and could go longer without scoring for the first time since May 2018 (4).

Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Neither team have started their season brightly, but Montreal have been seriously bad. The Red Bulls may feel they have a chance to return to winning ways here and may be able to do just that given the lackluster defense of their hosts.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 New York Red Bulls

Montreal vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

