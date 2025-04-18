Montreal vs Orlando Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Montreal will entertain Orlando City at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The hosts are desperate to get their campaign off the ground, while the visitors will hope to return to winning ways.

Ad

Montreal vs Orlando Preview

Montreal's stuttering start to the season continued as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Charlotte in their last game. It was their sixth defeat so far after eight rounds of matches. The hosts have played most of their matches on the road – seven out of eight. However, it’s unlikely to be the reason behind their poor start.

L'Impact sit bottom of the Eastern Conference table on two points, thanks to two draws. They suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Orlando in the sides’ last meeting, but with Montreal playing on the road. The hosts are in search of their first win following a streak of 12 unsuccessful matches, including 10 defeats.

Ad

Trending

Orlando City opened their campaign with a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Philadelphia Union. However, things have improved since then as they have suffered only one loss in seven outings. The visitors also have a good record on the road, winning once and drawing twice in four trips.

The Lions sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table, tied on 12 points with two other teams - Chicago Fire FC and New York Red Bulls. They are trailing the top spot by six points and could reduce the gap if they succeed at Stade Saputo. Orlando City have won at the venue four times, but the last time dates back to November 2021.

Ad

Montreal vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Orlando City.

Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home against Orlando City.

Montreal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Orlando have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Montreal have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Orlando have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: Montreal – L-L-D-L-D, Orlando – D-D-W-W-D.

Ad

Montreal vs Orlando Prediction

Montreal fired French manager Laurent Courtois, appointing Marco Donadel in the interim. The Italian is yet to improve the situation – with one draw and two losses.

Orlando are in need of points to make progress in the standings. They could also forfeit their position if they drop points against Montreal.

Orlando are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Orlando

Montreal vs Orlando Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Orlando to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montreal to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More