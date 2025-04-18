Montreal vs Orlando Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Montreal will entertain Orlando City at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The hosts are desperate to get their campaign off the ground, while the visitors will hope to return to winning ways.
Montreal vs Orlando Preview
Montreal's stuttering start to the season continued as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Charlotte in their last game. It was their sixth defeat so far after eight rounds of matches. The hosts have played most of their matches on the road – seven out of eight. However, it’s unlikely to be the reason behind their poor start.
L'Impact sit bottom of the Eastern Conference table on two points, thanks to two draws. They suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Orlando in the sides’ last meeting, but with Montreal playing on the road. The hosts are in search of their first win following a streak of 12 unsuccessful matches, including 10 defeats.
Orlando City opened their campaign with a disappointing 4-2 home defeat to Philadelphia Union. However, things have improved since then as they have suffered only one loss in seven outings. The visitors also have a good record on the road, winning once and drawing twice in four trips.
The Lions sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table, tied on 12 points with two other teams - Chicago Fire FC and New York Red Bulls. They are trailing the top spot by six points and could reduce the gap if they succeed at Stade Saputo. Orlando City have won at the venue four times, but the last time dates back to November 2021.
Montreal vs Orlando Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Montreal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Orlando City.
- Montreal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home against Orlando City.
- Montreal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Orlando have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Montreal have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Orlando have won twice and drawn thrice. Form Guide: Montreal – L-L-D-L-D, Orlando – D-D-W-W-D.
Montreal vs Orlando Prediction
Montreal fired French manager Laurent Courtois, appointing Marco Donadel in the interim. The Italian is yet to improve the situation – with one draw and two losses.
Orlando are in need of points to make progress in the standings. They could also forfeit their position if they drop points against Montreal.
Orlando are the favorites based on form.
Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Orlando
Montreal vs Orlando Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Orlando to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Orlando to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Montreal to score - Yes