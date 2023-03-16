Montreal vs Philadelphia Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Montreal will entertain Philadelphia at Stade Olympique in Major League Soccer action on Saturday.

Montréal vs Philadelphia Preview

Both teams were close neighbors in the Eastern Conference standings and in the overall table last season. Philadelphia topped the Conference with 67 points, with Montréal sitting just behind by two points. In the overall standings, Philadelphia came second while Montréal finished third.

However, Le CFM are enduring a challenging start to their new campaign, with little trace of their inexorable momentum of last season and in pre-season. The hosts are in search of their first victory of the season, having lost all three games played so far. Perhaps things might change this time, being their first home game of the season.

The visitors will attempt to prolong their two-game winning streak at Stade Olympique. Red-hot Philadelphia crushed Salvadoran side Alianza FC 4-0 in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday to book their place in the quarterfinals. They sit eighth in the MLS standings, with six points – three behind the leaders St Louis City.

Philadelphia, however, are yet to excel away from home this term, losing their first meeting on the road before drawing another. The last match between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park. Dániel Gazdag, who emerged as the second top scorer last season with 24 goals, has scored twice already and is itching for more.

Montréal vs Philadelphia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montréal have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches against Philadelphia.

Montréal have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Philadelphia at Stade Olympique.

Montréal have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home matches.

Philadelphia have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Montréal have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Philadelphia have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their most recent five matches.

Montréal vs Philadelphia Prediction

According to head coach Hernán Losada, Montréal’s struggles stem from a mounting injury list, with four key players, including Samuel Piette, still unavailable. A fourth straight defeat would usher the hosts into crisis.

Gazdag will relish the prospect of making a strong statement at Stade Olympique on Sunday. Julian Carranza, who also boasts two goals, won’t be an idle man.

Philadelphia possess the firepower to prevail over Montréal, even on their turf.

Prediction: Montréal 1-2 Philadelphia

Montréal vs Philadelphia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Philadelphia

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montréal to score - Yes

