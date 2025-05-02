Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd May 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified May 02, 2025 15:04 GMT
CF Montreal v Orlando City - Source: Getty
Montreal are winless in the MLS so far (PC: Getty Images)

Montreal host Philadelphia Union at the Saputo Stadium in MLS on Saturday, looking for their first win of the 2025 league season. In 10 games so far, the Canadian outfit have drawn thrice and lost seven times to accumulate just three points from their campaign so far.

As a result, they are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings right now and the only team in the group yet to register a league victory.

Having finished in eighth position last season, it's been a precipitous fall from grace for Montreal, with head coach Laurent Courtois also getting the sack last month.

The 3-0 loss to Nashville on matchday five proved to be the last straw for him but things have hardly improved under interim manager Marco Donadel.

On the other hand, Philadelphia Union are up in third place following a blazing start. Their last two games were a pair of 3-0 thrashings of Atlanta United and DC United.

Having won six times from 10 games and collected 19 points, the Union have emerged as a strong contender for the title this season and enter Saturday's fixture as favorites.

Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 31 clashes between the sides in the past, and the spoils are closely shared, with Montreal winning on 11 occasions and losing just 10 games to Philadelphia.
  • Four of the last nine clashes between the sides have ended in draws, after seeing none in the previous eight.
  • Philadelphia Union have scored at least twice in their last five games against Montreal.
  • Having beaten Montreal in their last encounter, the Union are looking to score consecutive wins in the fixture for the first time since 2020 (2).
  • Montreal have won their last two home games against Philadelphia: 4-2 in June 2024 and 3-2 in March 2023.
Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

The Union are in great form right now, netting six goals in their last two league games and conceding none. Their fearsome attacking frontline will pose a big threat to Montreal's fragile defense.

Prediction: Montreal 0-3 Philadelphia Union

Montreal vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Philadelphia Union to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

