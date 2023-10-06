Montreal vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th October 2023

Montreal will entertain Portland Timbers at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Saturday.

Montreal vs Portland Timbers Preview

Montreal emerged victorious 2-1 the last time they faced off against Portland Timbers. They will hope to replicate that success on Saturday to halt their unpalatable winless streak. The hosts have not won a match in their last seven clashes, losing four times, with 15 goals conceded and five scored.

L'Impact sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 38 points and would confirm their qualification for the wild card round if they maintain that position. However, they are level on points with New York City FC while DC United and New York Red Bulls are trailing by one point. Winning their remaining two matches is a must.

Portland Timbers are seventh-placed with 43 points in the Western Conference. They still need to confirm their qualification for the playoffs round one with two matchdays left to end the regular season. The visitors could lose their position in the table if they fail to claim maximum points, as five other teams are hot on their heels.

The Timbers did not qualify for the playoffs last season but are on the verge of sealing their place this time. Saturday’s meeting is crucial for both sides. Portland Timbers need to get better on the road to stand a chance. They boast just one win in their last five away matches, losing twice.

Montreal vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games against Portland Timbers.

Montreal have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Montreal have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Portland Timbers.

Portland Timbers have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Montreal have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Portland Timbers have won four times and drawn once.

Montreal vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois deserves to be mentioned, for keeping 11 clean sheets for Montreal. He is currently second on the list. Mathieu Choiniere and Chinosor Offor are leading the side with four goals each.

Evander and Franck Boli have been the shining lights in attack for Portland Timbers, netting nine and five goals respectively. Dairon Asprilla is also another attacking threat with five goals and five assists.

Portland Timbers come into the game as the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Portland Timbers

Montreal vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Portland Timbers to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Portland Timbers to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Montreal to score - Yes