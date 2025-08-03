Montreal vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2025

Montreal will face Puebla at the Saputo Stadium on Tuesday in the final round of the 2025 Leagues Cup group stages. The home side have had a slow start to their regional campaign and look set to exit the tournament this week as they sit 14th in the table with two points from an obtainable six.

After beating Club Leon on penalties in their group opener, they locked horns with Toluca in game two and were beaten 2-1. Efrain Morales handed the MLS outfit the lead 20 minutes in with a good header before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points.

Puebla, meanwhile, enjoyed a brilliant tournament opener last week as they beat New York City 3-0. However, they suffered a similar fate as their midweek opponents as they lost 3-1 to Columbus Crew in their second group outing, finding themselves three goals down before Esteban Lozano reduced the deficit late in the first half.

The visitors sit ninth in the Liga MX table with three points and must pick up maximum points on Tuesday to retain any hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.

Montreal vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Montreal have had 12 meetings against Mexican opposition in competitive action. They have won four of those games, lost four and drawn the other four.

Failure to win on Tuesday will see Puebla record a third consecutive group-stage exit in the Leagues Cup.

Le CFM are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

Montreal have scored two goals in the Leagues Cup so far. Only Houston Dynamo (1) have managed fewer than any MLS team after two matches.

Montreal vs Puebla Prediction

The Impact's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will now be looking to bounce back here. They have, however, struggled for results on home turf this season and could struggle this week.

Similarly, Los Camoteros' saw their latest result end a run of consecutive wins in competitive action. They are slight underdogs heading into Tuesday's game, but should have enough to avoid defeat in normal time.

Prediction: Montreal 2-2 Puebla

Montreal vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

