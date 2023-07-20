Montreal vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2023

Montreal will welcome Pumas UNAM to the Saputo Stadium in the group stage of the 2023 Leagues Cup on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games on Sunday as first-half goals from Kwadwo Opoku and Chinonso Offor helped them to a 2-0 home win over Charlotte in the MLS.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, though their last two league outings have ended in draws. They have been invited to the Leagues Cup for the second time, having made their debut in the 2021 edition.

They were eliminated from the competition in the semi-finals in that edition and will look to improve upon that record here. This season, 47 teams have been invited to the Leagues Cup, which includes all teams from the MLS (29) and Liga MX (18). They are drawn alongside DC United in Group East 2.

Montreal vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Saturday, though both teams have experience of facing teams from Liga MX and MLS respectively.

The hosts have met Mexican teams 12 times, picking up just two wins in that period. They have suffered five defeats and five games have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win from their last five games in all competitions.

Interestingly, the hosts have failed to score four times in their last seven games and have kept four clean sheets in that period as well.

The visitors have met teams from MLS 11 times. They have four wins in that period, suffering five defeats and two games have ended in draws.

Montreal vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Montreal have suffered defeats in three of their four games in July, including two in three home games. They have failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions and might struggle here. They have won seven of their last nine home games in all competitions.

Auriazules have suffered just one defeat in their last seven games in all competitions and three of their last five games have ended in draws. Considering the hosts' poor run in their recent outings and poor record against Mexican teams, we expect the visitors to record a narrow win.

Prediction: Montreal 1-2 Pumas UNAM

Montreal vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Pumas UNAM to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Eduardo Salvio to score or assist any time - Yes