Montreal vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Montreal entertain Santos Laguna at Montreal Olympic Stadium in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 fixture on Tuesday.
The first leg tie between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for the Liga MX side at Estadio Nuevo Corona last week.
The visiting side have endured a poor start to their league campaign and are the only side without a win in Liga MX. So, the win in the first leg was quite surprising.
The hosts get their MLS 2022 campaign underway next week, so will be hoping to head into that game on a winning note.
Montreal vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head
This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all the matches so far coming in the CONCACAF Champions League. The visiting side's win in the first leg put them ahead 2-1 in the head-to-head record.
Montreal form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D
Santos Laguna form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L
Montreal vs Santos Laguna Team News
Montreal
Mason Toye's thigh injury will keep him out of the second leg game. Kei Ansu Kamara joined the club last week and is in contention to start in this game, albeit from the bench.
Injuries: Mason Toye
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Santos Laguna
Ayrton Preciado faces a lengthy period on the sidelines following a tibia fracture last month. He is the only injury concern for the visiting side and no changes are expected in the starting XI from the first leg.
Injuries: Ayrton Preciado
Doubtful: None
Suspension: None
Montreal vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI
Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sebastian Breza (GK); Zachary Brault-Guillard, Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo; Rida Zouhir, Mathieu Choinière, Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen; Joaquin Torres, Romell Quioto, Đorđe Mihailović
Santos Laguna Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Carlos Acevedo (GK); Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos, Hugo Rodríguez; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran, Edgar Games González; Brian Lozano; Leonardo Suárez, Eduardo Aguirre
Montreal vs Santos Laguna Prediction
Montreal's lack of regular playtime in 2022 proved to be their undoing in the first leg. The visiting side have conceded 13 goals in six league games so far and might struggle to keep a clean sheet again.
Montreal will be hoping for a better outing in their home game as they recorded two shots on goal in the first leg. Taking the form of both sides into consideration, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.
Prediction: Montreal 1-1 Santos Laguna