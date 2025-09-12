Montreal vs St. Louis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025

CF Montreal will entertain St. Louis at Stade Saputo in Major League Soccer on Saturday. With five rounds of matches to spare, both teams could already be seeing the writing on the wall.

Montreal vs St. Louis Preview

CF Montreal have played 29 matches so far, winning only five, drawing nine, and losing 15. They sit one place above the floor in the Eastern Conference table with 24 points. With just 15 points up for grabs, the hosts will not be able to qualify for the playoffs even if they win their remaining matches.

L'Impact will enter this meeting on the back of a 1-1 draw against Toronto on the road. The hosts have won once in their last five league matches, dropping six points. It is unclear what their objectives are for the remainder of the campaign, but finishing further from the bottom could be their prime concern.

St. Louis City are in the same boat, having won five times in 29 matches, drawing seven times and losing 17. They sit a place above the floor in the Western Conference table on 22 points. A few weeks ago, they were hoping to qualify for the playoffs via the wild-card round, but that looks very unlikely now, even if they finish with a flawless run.

The visitors are on the verge of replicating their unimpressive stats of the previous campaign that led to the sacking of head coach Olof Mellberg. They currently sit 29th overall and are not expected to qualify for the playoffs. St. Louis City recovered from a three-game losing streak with a draw in their last league game.

Montreal vs St. Louis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Montreal and St. Louis City are set to face off against each other for the first time.

Montreal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Montreal have scored seven goals and conceded seven in their last five matches.

St. Louis have lost their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Montreal have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches, while St. Louis have won once, drawn once and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Montreal – D-W-D-D-L, St. Louis – D-L-L-L-W.

Montreal vs St. Louis Prediction

Montreal have not lost a match in their last four outings, following their debacle in the Leagues Cup. They will hope to maintain that momentum.

St. Louis City are struggling to recover from their losing streak on the road, which has stretched to nine games. Here comes another test.

Montreal should win this encounter based on home advantage.

Prediction: Montreal 3-1 St. Louis

Montreal vs St. Louis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Montreal to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis to score - Yes

