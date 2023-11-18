Montserrat vs Barbados Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Montserrat and Barbados will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Monday.

The hosts are coming into the game fresh off claiming a 2-1 home win over the Dominican Republic on Friday. Brandon Barzey broke the deadlock in the 37th minute and provided an assist for Kaleem Strawbridge in the 57th minute, while Edarlyn Reyes scored a 75th-minute consolation strike.

Barbados, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Barbados. Junior Arteaga, Nextaly Rodriguez, Luis Coronel and Jacob Montes all found the back of the net to inspire their nation to victory.

The defeat left the Bajan Tridents at the bottom of Group B with zero points. Montserrat are in third spot, having gathered six points from five games.

Montserrat vs Barbados Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on just two occasions in the past. They each have one win apiece.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Montserrat claimed a 3-2 away victory.

Montserrat's five Nations League games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Barbados' last six games have produced three goals or more, with each of their last five producing at least four goals.

Barbados have lost six of their last seven games, including each of the last five.

Barbados have conceded at least three goals in each of their five Nations League games.

Barbados are currently ranked 174th in the world according to the latest FIFA World Rankings. Montserrat dropped three places to 180th.

Montserrat vs Barbados Prediction

Barbados are already guaranteed to play in League C in the Nations League next season after a horrendous campaign this term. Orlando Costa's side have lost all five games they have played so far, conceding multiple goals on each occasion.

Montserrat, for their part, have performed relatively above expectations and have guaranteed their spot in League B for next season. The Emerald Boys are fresh off a morale-boosting shock victory over the Dominican Republic despite being the heavy underdogs.

Lee Bowyer's side will be looking to sign out on a high by gaining a victory here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Montserrat 3-1 Barbados

Montserrat vs Barbados Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Montserrat to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Montserrat to score over 1.5 goals