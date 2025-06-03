Montserrat vs Belize Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

Montserrat and Belize will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at Ato Boldon Stadium.

Ad

Montserrat have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat away to El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. Rafael Tejada's ninth-minute strike settled that contest.

Belize, meanwhile, were on the end of a 6-1 wallopping away to Costa Rica in the Gold Cup qualifiers in March 2025. They went behind in the opening seconds of the game when Donell Arzu scored an own goal. Alejandro Flores, Alonso Martinez and Manfred Ugalde all scored a goal each to make it 4-0 at the break. Carlos Bernardez pulled one back two minutes into the second half but Flores completed his brace before Alvaro Zamora made it 6-1 in the 69th.

Ad

Trending

The Jaguars will shift their attention back to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 3-1 defeat away to Guyana. Montserrat lost 3-1 at home to Panama.

The respective losses left both sides in fifth and fourth spots in Group D on zero points after two games.

Montserrat vs Belize Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Belize have two wins from three head-to-head games while Montserrat were victorious once.

That sole victory came in the most recent clash between the two sides in October 2018 when Montserrat claimed a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Montserrat have lost seven of their eight games (one win).

Belize's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Montserrat's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Montserrat form guide: L-L-L-W-L Belize form guide : D-L-L-D-W

Belize form guide Montserrat's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Montserrat vs Belize Prediction

Montserrat are the designated hosts in this game but the game is being played in Trinidad and Tobago.

Belize are winless in their last three competitive games, losing two.

Both sides have conceded exactly seven goals each in two games but have scored just three goals between them. They both know that a failure to win would see them eliminated from the running for qualification.

Ad

Prediction: Montserrat 0-0 Belize

Montserrat vs Belize Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More