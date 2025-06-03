Montserrat vs Belize Prediction and Betting Tips | June 4th 2025 

Montserrat and Belize will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (June 4th). The game will be played at Ato Boldon Stadium.
Montserrat have not been in action since falling to a 1-0 defeat away to El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2024. Rafael Tejada's ninth-minute strike settled that contest.
Belize, meanwhile, were on the end of a 6-1 wallopping away to Costa Rica in the Gold Cup qualifiers in March 2025. They went behind in the opening seconds of the game when Donell Arzu scored an own goal. Alejandro Flores, Alonso Martinez and Manfred Ugalde all scored a goal each to make it 4-0 at the break. Carlos Bernardez pulled one back two minutes into the second half but Flores completed his brace before Alvaro Zamora made it 6-1 in the 69th.
The Jaguars will shift their attention back to the World Cup qualifiers where their last game saw them suffer a 3-1 defeat away to Guyana. Montserrat lost 3-1 at home to Panama.
The respective losses left both sides in fifth and fourth spots in Group D on zero points after two games.
Montserrat vs Belize Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Belize have two wins from three head-to-head games while Montserrat were victorious once.
- That sole victory came in the most recent clash between the two sides in October 2018 when Montserrat claimed a 1-0 victory in the CONCACAF Nations League.
- Montserrat have lost seven of their eight games (one win).
- Belize's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Four of Montserrat's last five games have produced under 2.5 goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.
- Montserrat form guide: L-L-L-W-L Belize form guide: D-L-L-D-W
- Montserrat's last four games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Montserrat vs Belize Prediction
Montserrat are the designated hosts in this game but the game is being played in Trinidad and Tobago.
Belize are winless in their last three competitive games, losing two.
Both sides have conceded exactly seven goals each in two games but have scored just three goals between them. They both know that a failure to win would see them eliminated from the running for qualification.
Prediction: Montserrat 0-0 Belize
Montserrat vs Belize Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip - Under 2.5 goals