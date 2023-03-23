Montserrat vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2023 

Montserrat welcome Haiti to the Blakes Estate Stadium for a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Saturday (March 25).

The hosts have not been in action since a 3-2 home win over Bermuda in the same tournament in June. All five goals were scored in the second half, with Lyle Taylor scoring a brace.

Haiti, meanwhile, saw off Guyana with a comfortable 6-0 home win in their last fixture. Mondy Prunier and Carnejy Antoine scored second-half braces to inspire the win.

The victory helped Le Rouge et Bleu consolidate their spot atop the summit of Group B. They have a four-point advantage over second-placed Guyana, having garnered ten points from four games. Montserrat, meanwhile, languish at the bottom of the table with three points to show for their efforts after four outings.

Montserrat vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture was the first meeting between the two sides, with Haiti claiming a 3-2 home win.

Seven of Haiti's last ten games have produced at least three goals.

Montserrat's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Haiti are unbeaten in four games in the Nations League this season, winning the last three.

Seven of Montserrat's last eight games have had goals at both ends.

Montserrat have conceded at least twice in their last four games.

Haiti's last three Nations League games have produced a combined 19 goals, with Haiti scoing 15.

Montserrat have won just one of their last five games, losing four.

Montserrat vs Haiti Prediction

Haiti are firmly in the driving seat to secure an immediate return to League A and need just one win from their final two games to guarantee promotion.

Jean-Jacques Pierre's side have won their last three games in the Nations League, scoring 15 goals, which highlights their superiority in the group. Montserrat are big outsiders and are in danger of being relegated to League C. However, they could draw on their display in the reverse fixture, where they scored twice.

Haiti should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Montserrat 1-3 Haiti

Montserrat vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Haiti to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Haiti to score 2+ goals

