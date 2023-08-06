Monza vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023

Monza and AC Milan ramp up preparations for the 2023-24 Serie A campaign when they face off in a friendly at the Brianteo Stadium on Tuesday (August 8).

The hosts maintained their fine run of results in pre-season with a 3-0 win over Italian lower-tier side Vis Pesaro. Palladino’s side have won their four friendlies, scoring a staggering 24 goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Monza wrap up their pre-season with a clash against Tritium on August 13, six days before facing Inter Milan in their Serie A opener.

Milan, meanwhile, were denied a second straight win, as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Spanish champions Barcelona on Wednesday. Before that, Stefano Pioli’s men fell to a 3-2 loss against Real Madrid on July 24, four days before a 2-1 win over domestic rivals Juventus.

The Rossoneri kick off their new Serie A campaign with a trip to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara to square off against Bologna on August 21.

Monza vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Milan have been utterly dominant in the fixture, winning their last five games.

Their most recent meeting came in Serie A on February 18, when Junior Messias’ first-half strike gave the Rossoneri all three points at the Brianteo Stadium.

Monza are in a blistering run of four wins in pre-season, winning four games. They and could pick up a fifth win on the bounce for the first time since last pre-season.

Since their 7-0 win over Lumezzane in their first pre-season game, Milan have lost two of their subsequent three games, conceding six goals and scoring four.

Monza vs AC Milan Prediction

While Monza have blitzed their pre-season fixtures, they will be in for a sterner challenge form a formidable Milan side who will look to put together a run of impressive results ahead of the new season. Pioli’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should come out on top.

Prediction: Monza 1-3 Milan

Monza vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Milan

Tip 2: First to score - Milan (The Rossoneri have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)