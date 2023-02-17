Monza vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2023

Monza will welcome reigning champions AC Milan to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings and returned to winning ways last Sunday as they overcame Bologna in their away game thanks to Giulio Donati's first-half goal. Thanks to their unbeaten run, they find themselves in 10th place in the league table with 29 points to their name.

AC Milan returned to winning ways after three consecutive defeats last time around as Olivier Giroud's second-half striker helped them overcome Torino at home last Friday. They continued their winning run in the UEFA Champions League, defeating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg on Tuesday.

Back-to-back defeats have seen them drop to fifth place in the league table but just three points separate them from second-placed Inter Milan.

Monza vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off just 12 times in all competitions since 1955. As expected the visitors have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals with 11 wins and the hosts have been able to defeat the visitors just once.

Milan are on a nine-game winning run against the hosts, including a 4-1 win at San Siro earlier this season. Monza's only win against the visitors came in Coppa Italia in 1964.

AC Milan have scored at least three goals in their last three matches against Monza in all competitions.

Monza are undefeated in their last five home games in Serie A with the last three games in that period ending in draws. Milan are winless in their last three away games, failing to score in the last two games in that period.

Both teams have conceded 30 goals in 22 league games this term, while Milan have outscored the hosts 38-28 in these games.

Monza vs AC Milan Prediction

The Biancorossi have been in solid form at home in Serie A this season, scoring at least two goals in four of their last five games. They defeated Juventus and played out a draw against Inter at home earlier this season and will be hopeful of a strong performance. They have not defeated Milan since 1964 but their odds of playing out a draw look good.

The Rossoneri have failed to score in their last two away games and have just one win in their last six league games. Stefano Pioli fielded a strong squad in the Champions League and might rest a few players from that match in this tie. With that in mind, the two teams are expected to play out a draw.

Prediction: Monza 2-2 AC Milan

Monza vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Olivier Giroud to score any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: AC Milan to score first - Yes

