Monza vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Monza will welcome Lombardy-based rivals AC Milan to the Stadio Brianteo in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, playing back-to-back goalless draws. With just one win in their last five league outings, they have dropped to 11th place in the league table and have 30 points from 24 league games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last nine league games and have won five of their six games in 2024. In their previous outing, Theo Hernández's first-half strike helped them register a 1-0 home win over reigning champions Napoli. With 52 points from 24 games, they trail league leaders and arch-rivals Inter Milan by 11 points.

Their winning run continued in the UEFA Europa League knockout round first leg, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's brace and Rafael Leão's second-half strike helped them to a 3-0 home triumph over Rennes.

Monza vs AC Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two local rivals have squared off 14 times in all competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, with a 13-1 lead in wins.

They met for the first time in Serie A last season, and the visitors secured a league double with an aggregate score of 5-1. AC Milan continued that winning run with a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their last four league outings and have also failed to score in three games in that period.

Monza have failed to score in three of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games, recording four wins while scoring 13 times.

The visitors have the second-best attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 47 goals, 26 more than the hosts.

Monza vs AC Milan Prediction

The Brianzoli have seen an upturn in form recently. After two consecutive defeats last month, in which they conceded eight times while scoring just once, they are unbeaten in their last three outings, keeping clean sheets in these games as well.

They have just one win in their last four home games in the Serie A, scoring just twice while conceding six times, and might struggle here. There are no fresh absentees for the hosts in this match, and Patrick Ciurria is a doubt as he is nursing a knee injury.

The Rossoneri have suffered just one loss in their last 13 games in all competitions, recording 10 wins. They have a 100% record in three games this month, keeping two clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. They have won their three away Serie A games in 2024, scoring three goals apiece.

There are no team news updates for head coach Stefano Pioli. Rafael Leão, who subbed off with an injury scare in the Europa League meeting against Rennes, is fit enough to start in this match.

Considering the visitors' dominance in the head-to-head record and better goalscoring form currently, we expect Milan to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 AC Milan

Monza vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rafael Leão to score or assist any time - Yes