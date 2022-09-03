Monza vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th September 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Monza lock horns with Gian Piero Gasperini's impressive Atalanta side in an important clash at the Stadio Brianteo on Monday.

Monza vs Atalanta Preview

Monza are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of AS Roma this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Atalanta, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. La Dea eased past Torino by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Monza vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atalanta and Monza have never faced each other in the Italian top flight, with both teams completing lengthy stints in the Serie B since the turn of the century.

In the Serie B, the two teams have faced each other on five occasions, with Atalanta winning four of these games as opposed to Monza's one victory.

Atalanta have lost only one of their last 12 matches against newly-promoted teams in the Serie A but did lose their previous such game at the hands of Empoli in May this year.

Atalanta are winless in their last seven Serie A matches against teams from the region of Lombardia and will look to end the streak against Monza this week.

Atalanta did not concede against Sampdoria and Hellas Verona this season and could keep clean sheets in their first three away league games for the first time in their Serie A history.

Monza have suffered defeat in their four first games in the Serie A - only on two previous occasions have Serie A teams lost their first five matches of a league campaign.

Monza vs Atalanta Prediction

Atalanta have been in impressive form so far this season and will be intent on securing their place in the Serie A top four. Teun Koopmeiners has scored four goals from midfield in his last two games and will look to add to his tally this weekend.

Monza have struggled to cope with the Italian top flight this season and could find themselves in a relegation battle this season. Atalanta are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Monza 0-3 Atalanta

Monza vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atalanta to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Duvan Zapata to score - Yes

