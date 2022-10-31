Monza will host Bologna at the Stadio Brianteo in round 12 of the Italian Serie A on Monday (October 31).

The visitors are one of four teams yet to win an away game in the league this season and will look to rectify that.

Monza were sent crashing down to earth in Serie A two weeks ago, as they suffered a 4-1 loss against holders AC Milan.

Before that, they saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on October 15, courtesy of a 1-0 loss to Empoli, before picking up a 3-2 win at Udinese four days later in the Coppa Italia Round of 32.

With ten points from 11 games, Monza are 15th in the Serie A standings, only below Bologna on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Bologna secured successive wins for the first time this year when they saw off Lecce 2-0 in their last outing. That followed a 1-0 win over Cagliari in the Coppa Italia on October 20, which snapped their four-game winless run.

While Bologna will look to keep the ball rolling, they have struggled away from home, where they're on a run of just one point from five games this season.

Monza vs Bologna Head-To-Head

This will be the first meeting between Monza and Bologna, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Bologna have won their last two games, their longest run of consecutive victories since also picking up two straight victories last December.

Monza have struggled to get going at the defensive end, where they hold the division’s fifth-worst record with 19 goals conceded.

Bologna are winless in their five away games this season, claiming one draw and four losses.

Monza are on a run of consecutive home wins, scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 2-0 loss against Atalanta on September 5.

Monza vs Bologna Prediction

With both teams level on points in the standings, a cagey affair could ensue at the Stadio Brianteo. Bologna have struggled to grind out results on the road this season, so Monza should maintain their new-found home form and claim a win.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Bologna

Monza vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Monza have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last three games.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in six of Bologna’s last eight games.)

