Monza vs Bologna Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Monza and Bologna go head-to-head at the Brianteo Stadium on Thursday.

Thiago Motta’s men have failed to win their opening two away games this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Monza failed to find their feet as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio when the sides met at the Stadio Olimpico last Saturday.

With that result, Raffaele Palladino’s men have now failed to win their last three matches, losing once and picking up two draws since a 2-0 victory over Empoli on August 26.

With five points from their opening five matches, Monza are currently 14th in the Serie A table, level on points with 13th-placed AS Roma.

Bologna, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they played out a goalless draw with Napoli on Sunday.

Motta’s side have now played out three draws in their last four matches, with a 2-1 victory over Cagliari on September 2 being the exception.

Bologna have picked up six points from the first 15 available to sit 11th in the league table, level on points with 12th-placed Sassuolo.

Monza vs Bologna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Monza and Bologna, with both sides claiming one win apiece in their previous two encounters.

Bologna are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 Serie A matches, picking up three wins and six draws since early May.

Monza are winless in six of their last seven matches across all competitions, losing four and picking up two draws since the start of July.

Motta’s men are unbeaten in their last five away matches in the league, claiming two wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss at Empoli on May 4.

Monza vs Bologna Prediction

Monza and Bologna have struggled to find their feet this season and will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory on Thursday.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in this one.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Bologna

Monza vs Bologna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Less than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of Bologna’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last eight outings across all competitions)