Monza vs Brescia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B playoffs 2021-22

Monza will entertain Brescia at the Stadio Brianteo in the semi-final second leg of the Serie B promotion playoffs on Sunday.

The first leg fixture at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti ended in a 2-1 win for Monza, thanks to Christian Gytkjær's brace, which canceled out Stefano Moreo's early goal.

The hosts finished fourth in the standings while the visitors finished in fifth place, just one place behind Monza. The hosts haven't made it to the Italian top flight while Brescia are featuring in the playoffs for the second season in a row after being relegated in the 2019-20 edition of Serie A.

Monza vs Brescia Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 61 times since 1951, with all of their meetings coming in Serie B. The two sides have been pretty evenly matched in this fixture thus far, with roughly a third of the games, 20, ending in draws.

The visitors currently hold the advantage in the head-to-head record, leading 22-19 in wins. Monza have been undefeated in the three meetings between the two sides, recording two wins, while one game has ended in a draw.

Monza form guide (Serie B): W-L-W-L-D

Brescia form guide (Serie B): L-W-W-L-D

Monza vs Brescia Team News

Monza

Antonis Siatounis is the only absentee for the Biancorossi with a knee injury.

Injured: Antonis Siatounis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brescia

Fran Karacic, Andrea Cistana, Giacomo Olzer and Lorenzo Andreoli trained separately from the group and might not be able to recover in time for the second leg fixture.

Matthieu Huard and Stefano Sabelli were injured in the first leg. Huard has rejoined group training while Sabelli is currently hospitalized after suffering from four broken vertebrae.

Injured: Giacomo Olzer, Lorenzo Andreoli, Fran Karacic, Andrea Cistana, Stefano Sabelli

Doubtful: Matthieu Huard

Suspended: None

Monza vs Brescia Predicted XIs

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Gabriel Paletta, Giulio Donati, Carlos Augusto; Pedro Pereira, Patrick Ciurria, Luca Mazzitelli, Leonardo Mancuso, Pepín; Christian Gytkjaer, Dany Mota

Brescia (4-3-3): Jesse Joronen (GK); Flavio Bianchi, Davide Adorni, Massimiliano Mangraviti, Marko Pajac; Dimitri Bisoli, Massimo Bertagnoli, Mehdi Leris; Filip Jagiełło, Stefano Moreo, Rodrigo Palacio

Monza vs Brescia Prediction

Le Rondinelle head into the game battered by injuries. Their first-choice full-backs had to be replaced in the first leg after they suffered injuries, which had an impact on their morale as they gave away a one-goal lead in the second half.

Monza will be looking to capitalize on Brescia's weakened squad and are the favorites to emerge triumphant at home in this fixture.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Brescia

