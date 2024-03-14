Monza vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Monza will welcome Cagliari to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts lost 4-1 to Roma earlier this month but bounced back with a 3-2 away win over Genoa last week. Matteo Pessina and Dany Mota scored 10 minutes apart in the first half to give Monza a comfortable two-goal lead. Genoa came back strong after the break, scoring twice in the second half.

Daniel Maldini made an instant impact, scoring the match-winner just four minutes after coming off the bench. They regained 10th place in the league table following the win and trail ninth-placed Lazio by just one point.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording two wins on the trot. In their previous outing, first-half goals from Gianluca Lapadula, Gianluca Gaetano, and Eldor Shomurodov's second-half brace helped them register a 4-2 home win over Salernitana on Saturday.

Monza vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 41 times in all competitions since 1952. These meetings have been contested closely between them, with the visitors having a narrow 15-13 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four league outings, after suffering four consecutive losses between January and February.

The two teams met for the first time in Serie A earlier this season, with the reverse fixture in November ending in a 1-1 draw.

Monza have suffered just one loss in their last seven league games, with that defeat coming at home against Roma earlier this month.

Cagliari have just one win in their last 10 away games across all competitions, scoring seven goals.

The hosts have just one win in their last seven meetings against the visitors.

Eight of the last 13 meetings between the two teams have ended in draws.

Monza vs Cagliari Prediction

The Brianzoli have won three of their last four league games, scoring 10 goals. They have suffered just one loss in their last six home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets on the trot. They have kept four clean sheets in their last seven league outings but have conceded eight times in their last four games.

There are no fresh absentees for manager Raffaele Palladino and he won't be able to count on the services of Danilo D'Ambrosio, as the defender continues to train separately from the group.

The Isolani have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last four league games. They scored four goals for just the second time this season in their 4-2 win over Salernitana last week, and will look to build on that form. Nonetheless, they have just one win in their last 19 away games in Serie A, which is cause for concern.

Claudio Ranieri continues to be without the services of Leonardo Pavoletti, Andrea Petagna, Marco Mancosu, and Zito Luvumbo. He is likely to field a similar starting XI from their impressive win last week.

Both teams will look to sign off before the international break on a positive note and, considering their current form, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Cagliari

Monza vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Matteo Pessina to score or assist any time - Yes