Monza vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Monza will host Como at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a woeful season and are rapidly running out of time to save their campaign as they sit rock bottom in the league standings with just 15 points from 30 matches.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat away at Cagliari upon returning to action on Sunday, conceding all three goals in the second-half as they recorded yet another defeat on the road. Alessandro Nesta's men are 10 points away from safety and must begin picking up points soon to avoid the drop.

Como have had their struggles in recent games, although they remain well on course to avoid the drop. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli in their last match, taking the lead at the hour mark thanks to a close-range strike from Anastasios Douvikas before their opponents leveled the scores 15 minutes from normal time.

The visitors sit 13th in the Serie A standings with 30 points and will now be looking to get their campaign back on track with maximum points on the road this weekend.

Monza vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Monza and Como. The hosts have won 18 of those games, while the visitors have won four more.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Como have won just one of their last seven games in this fixture.

Monza have conceded 52 goals in the Italian top flight this season. Only Hellas Verona (58) have shipped more.

I Lariani have scored 36 goals in Serie A this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Monza vs Como Prediction

The Biancorossi have lost four of their last five games and are winless in their last 10. They have the joint-worst home record in the league this season and could struggle here.

Como are winless in their last four matches and have won just two of their last nine. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the weekend clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Monza 0-1 Como

Monza vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Como to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last six matches)

