Monza vs Cremonese Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18th 2023

Monza will host Cremonese at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday in another round of the Italian Serie A campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but continue to push for the top half of the table. They were held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Hellas Verona in their last league outing, falling behind early after the restart before Stefano Sensi leveled the scores from close range.

Monza sit 12th in the league table with 33 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Cremonese, meanwhile, have endured a difficult return to the Italian top flight and now find themselves in the drop zone at the business end of the season. They were beaten 2-0 by Fiorentina last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances.

The visitors sit 19th in the Serie A with just 12 points from 26 matches. They will aim to return to winning ways this weekend and begin picking up important points to avoid the drop.

Monza vs Cremonese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Monza and Cremonese. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won four times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 15 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

Five of Monza's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Cremonese are one of two teams in the Italian top-flight this season yet to win a game on the road.

La Cremo have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

Monza are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just two of their last 12 league matches. They picked up a 2-1 win over Empoli in their last home game, ending a four-game winless streak at the U-Power Stadium. They will look to build on that momentum this weekend.

Cremonese, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one league game all season. They are without a win on the road in Serie A so far and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Cremonese

Monza vs Cremonese Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)

