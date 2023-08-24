Monza vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 26th 2023

Monza will welcome Empoli to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A action on Saturday.

Both teams suffered defeats in their campaign openers last week and will look to bounce back from the losses in this match. The hosts failed to score in their away game at Inter Milan as Lautaro Martínez's brace helped the Nerazzurri to a 2-0 win.

The visitors also failed to open their goalscoring account last week and suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Verona. Both teams were evenly matched throughout the game and substitute Federico Bonazzoli's 75th-minute winner proved to be the difference. The on-loan striker scored just six minutes after coming off the bench.

Both teams suffered defeats in the Coppa Italia first round as well, so they will look to pick up at least a point from the match to avoid a third-straight defeat.

Monza vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 30 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to Serie C in 1981. They met for the first time in Serie A last season, with both teams recording home wins.

The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 13 wins to their name. The hosts have eight wins and nine games have ended in draws.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Monza's 2-1 home win in the Serie A in March was their first win over the visitors in the 21st century.

The two teams are evenly matched in their 16 meetings at Saturday's venue, with five wins apiece and six games ending in draws.

The hosts suffered defeats in their final two league games last season, while the visitors were winless in their last two league outings as well, suffering a defeat in their last game.

Monza vs Empoli Prediction

The Brianzoli have just two wins in their last 17 meetings against the visitors, with both coming at home. They have failed to score in three of their last five games against their southern rivals and might struggle here.

The Azzurri have scored at least one goal in six of their last seven meetings against the visitors, so they will be confident of finding the back of the net in this match. Interestingly, they are winless in their last nine away games in the league season.

Both teams have struggled in the early phase of the season and might need a few more weeks to return to form. With that in mind, we expect the game to be a low-scoring affair and a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Empoli

Monza vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Francesco Caputo to score or assist any time - Yes