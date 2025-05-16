Monza vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Monza will host Empoli at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in the penultimate round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The hosts will be hoping to follow up last weekend’s result with another consolation win to give their fans something to cheer about.

Monza ended their abysmal 15-game winless run with a smash and grab 2-1 win over Udinese on Sunday marking only their third win of the entire league season. The Biancorossi were relegated a while ago having had one of the worst campaigns in recent Serie A history but will remain optimistic to get another result and end the season on a positive note.

Empoli have also been poor all season with their 2-1 win over 10-man Parma last time out marking their first win in 21 league games, going back to last year December. The visitors are just a place above Sunday's hosts but are only one point into the drop zone and could escape relegation should they win both their final games and results elsewhere go their way.

Monza vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 23 previous occasions going into Sunday's match. Monza have won only six of those meetings, seven have ended in draws and Empoli have won the remaining 10.

The sides are evenly matched across their last five meetings with both sides having two wins each and their most recent meeting ending in a goalless draw.

Monza have scored four goals across the last five editions of this fixture while Empoli have scored five.

The hosts have the second-worst offensive and joint-worst defensive record in the Italian top flight with 27 goals scored and 64 conceded this season.

Azzurri Empolesi have the third-worst offensive and defensive records in the division with only 29 goals scored and 56 shipped.

Monza vs Empoli Prediction

The Biancorossi are considerable underdogs going into the weekend considering their poor winning record but could hold out for a draw against the side closest to them on the league table.

Empoli will have extra motivation to get a win as they try to avoid relegation but will need to be at their best to get a much-needed three points.

Prediction: Monza 0-1 Empoli

Monza vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Empoli to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More