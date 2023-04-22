Monza vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023

Monza will welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio Brianteo in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games, as Luca Caldirola's 78th-minute header helped them defeat Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Following the win, they are in 13th place in the league table with 38 points and a victory this weekend might help them earn a place in the upper half of the league standings.

Fiorentina have drawn their last two league games, including a 1-1 stalemate at home against Atalanta last time around. They suffered their first defeat in all competitions since February in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

Lech Pozna took a three-goal lead at the Stadio Artemio Franchi but Riccardo Sottil and Gaetano Castrovilli scored in the second half to ensure Fiorentina's 6-4 win on aggregate.

Monza vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times in all competitions since 1970 and just one of these meetings have taken place in Serie A. Fiorentina have dominated proceedings against the hosts with seven wins. The hosts have two wins to their name while two games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A in January, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams have scored 35 goals in 30 league games this season though the visitors have a superior defensive record, conceding eight goals fewer than the hosts (33).

The visitors have won their last seven away games in all competitions, scoring 20 goals while conceding just twice.

Fiorentina have kept three clean sheets in three of their four meetings against Monza at Sunday's venue.

Monza vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Brianzoli have just one win in their last seven home games and five of their 10 wins in Serie A this season have come at home. They have just one win against the visitors in four games, failing to score in the other three.

The Viola will be playing their fourth game in 10 days, so fatigue will be a factor. They face Cremonese in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Thursday and might opt to rest a few of their players in this match in favor of the cup tie.

While Fiorentina have the upper hand in the head-to-head record and in terms of current form, given their hectic schedule and a crucial Coppa Italia match next week, they might field a second-fiddle squad and will be happy to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Fiorentina

Monza vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Arthur Cabral to score or assist any time - Yes

