Monza vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Monza will invite Fiorentina to the Stadio Brianteo in the Serie A on Friday.

The hosts have just one win in their last five league outings and suffered a 3-0 away loss at AC Milan on Sunday. They failed to score for the first time since October in that match and will be gunning to bounce back to winning ways.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three league outings and that unbeaten run extends to six games across all competitions. In their previous outing, Lucas Beltrán's 78th-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 win over Verona. Milan Đurić failed to convert from the penalty spot in the second minute for Verona, which helped Fiorentina record their eighth win of the campaign.

Monza vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times across all competitions. The visitors have dominated the proceedings against their northern rivals with seven wins. The hosts have three wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

They met for the first time in Serie A last season, with the hosts enjoying an unbeaten run. They recorded a 3-2 home win and the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Just one of Monza's five losses in Serie A this season have come at home. Interestingly, they have failed to score in three of their last five home meetings against the visitors.

Fiorentina have just one win in their last five away games in Serie A, failing to score twice in that period.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last five away games in Serie A.

Monza vs Fiorentina Prediction

The Biancorossi have just one win in their last five league outings, suffering two defeats in that period. They have conceded seven goals in that period while scoring four times. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last four home games.

Pablo Marí and Gianluca Caprari are sidelined through injuries for head coach Raffaele Palladino while Papu Gómez remains suspended through a doping ban.

The Gigliati are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, recording four wins. They have failed to score in two of their last three away games while conceding one goal apiece in these games. They will look to return to winning and goal-scoring ways.

Nicolás González is a key absentee for the visitors, after picking up a thigh injury against Ferencvaros while Arthur, Alfred Duncan, and Giacomo Bonaventura have trained well and should return to the starting XI.

Considering the goalscoring form of the two teams, we back them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Fiorentina

Monza vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Giacomo Bonaventura to score or assist any time - Yes