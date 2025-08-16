Monza vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Monza and Frosinone will square off in the first round of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia on Sunday (August 17th). The game will be played at Stadio Comunale Brianteo.
The hosts have not been in competitive action since concluding their Serie A campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to AC Milan. Matteo Gabbia broke the deadlock in the 64th minute while Joao Felix secured the win with his goal 10 minutes later.
I Biancorossi finalized preparations for the new Serie B campaign with a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly. They went ahead through Patrick Ciurria's 32nd-minute strike gave Monza the lead, but Samuele Birindelli's own goal drew the game level at the break. Francesco Pio Esposito put Inter ahead before Paulo Azzi scored the equaliser in the 89th minute. Inter eventually triumphed 5-3 on penalties.
Frosinone, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw against L'Aquila in a friendly in midweek. Their last competitive game saw them claim a 1-0 away win over Sassuolo in Serie B.
The winner of this tie will face either Cagliari or Virtus Entella in the next round of the Coppa Italia.
Monza vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monza have four wins from the last seven head-to-head games. Frosinone were victorious once while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in May 2024 when Frosinone claimed a 1-0 away win in Serie A en-route to their relegation.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Five of Frosinone's last six competitive games produced less than three goals.
Monza vs Frosinone Prediction
Monza's three-year stay in the Italian top-flight came to an end last season, with the Lombardy outfit having finished bottom of Serie A. They will be aiming for an immediate return to the big stage of Italian football but will have a test run of what to expect in Serie B with this cup tie.
Frosinone narrowly avoided relegation to Serie C last season, with their final day victory over league winners Sassuolo seeing them climb out of the drop zone.
Backing the home side to advance to the next round with a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Monza 1-0 Frosinone
Monza vs Frosinone Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Monza to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals