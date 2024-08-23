Monza vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024

Monza invite Genoa to Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Saturday (August 24). Both teams drew their campaign openers last week.

Monza drew goalless at Empoli, having played out another goalless draw in the Coppa Italia earlier this month, which they won on penalties against Sudtirol.

Genoa, meanwhile, held defending champions Inter Milan at home to a 2-2 draw. Alessandro Vogliacco gave them the lead in the 20th minute. Marcus Thuram bagged a brace before Junior Messias scored a stopage-time equaliser for the hosts.

Monza vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 56 times across competitions, with Genoa leading 31-7.

The two sides met for the first time in Serie A last season, with Monza securing a league double by a 4-2 aggregate score.

Monza are winless in 10 league outings, losing six.

Monza have one win in four home meetings against Genoa, failing to score in two games and keeping as many clean sheets.

Genoa have two wins in 10 away games in the league in 2024, losing two.

Four of their last six meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with each side keeping three clean sheets.

Monza are on a three-game winning streak against Genoa, their longest in the fixture.

Monza vs Genoa Prediction

Monza have been endured a poor run of form in Serie A, going winless in 10 games, failing to score in the last three. They haven't scored this season but haven't conceded either.

Alessandro Nesta has enjoyed an unbeaten start to his reign as the Monza head coach. But he will be without the services of Alessio Cragno, Patrick Ciurria and Milan Đuric.

Genoa, meanwhile, have scored at least two goals in five of their last six league games. Caleb Ekuban is back from injury and should start, but Alan Matturro and Alessandro Marcandalli remain sidelined.

Considering the current form of both teams and their absentees, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Genoa

Monza vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Junior Messias to score or assist any time - Yes

