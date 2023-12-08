Monza vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2023 

Monza host Genoa at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday (December 10) in Serie A action.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league, losing 2-1 to Juventus in their last game. They looked set to be headed toward a point following 18-year-old Valentin Carboni's additional time leveler. However, the Old Lady reclaimed the lead at the death.

Monza are 11th with 18 points from 14 games. Genoa, meanwhile, have performed well on their Serie A return and continue their push for survival despite recent struggles.

They drew 1-1 with Empoli in their last outing before a 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia earlier this week. Genoa are 14th in the standings, three points behind Monza.

Monza vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 52 meetings between the two sides, with Monza trailing 30-4.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash in April 2006, which Genoa won 3-0.

Monza are without a win in four games in the fixture since 2000.

Monza are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

Genoa have picked up four points on the road in Serie A this season, the joint-second-fewest in the competition.

Monza vs Genoa Prediction

Monza's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their seven home league games this season.

Genoa, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and have won just one of their last five across competitions. They have lost their last four away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Genoa

Monza vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)