Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

The action continues in round 24 of the Italian Serie A as Monza and Hellas Verona go head to head at the Brianteo Stadium on Sunday.

Raffaele Palladino’s Monza head into the weekend unbeaten in the last three top-flight meetings between the two teams and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Monza were denied successive wins for the first time since October as they played out a goalless draw with Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium last Saturday.

This came after their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sassuolo on January 28, which saw their run of two back-to-back defeats come to an end.

With 29 points from 23 matches, Monza are currently 12th in the Serie A table, level on points with 11th-placed Genoa.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, failed to pull clear of the danger zone as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli last Sunday.

Marco Baroni’s men have now gone three consecutive matches without a win — picking up one point from a possible nine — and have won just one of their last six matches since December.

With 18 points from 23 matches, Hellas Verona are currently 18th in the league standings, one point below Udinese, who sit just above the relegation zone.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Monza have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Palladino’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Verona, claiming two wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in January 2011.

Hellas Verona have failed to win their last 12 away matches across all competitions, losing 10 and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory at Empoli on August 19.

Monza have won just one of their last four matches while losing twice and claiming one draw since the second week of January.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Monza will be backing themselves against a Hellas Verona side who have failed to taste victory away from home since August. Palladino’s men are unbeaten in their last three games against Verona and we predict they will claim a narrow victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Hellas Verona

Monza vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Monza to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Hellas Verona’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of the last seven clashes between the teams)