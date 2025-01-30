Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2025

Monza will host Hellas Verona at the U-Power Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Serie A campaign. The home side have endured a torrid campaign and find themselves rock-bottom in the table with just 13 points as new head coach Salvatore Bocchetti struggles to steer the side clear of the relegation course.

They were beaten 2-0 by Genoa in their last match, conceding twice in the second half in an overall underwhelming performance on the road which saw the Biancorossi manage just one shot on target.

Hellas Verona have also had their struggles this season and currently find themselves just outside the relegation zone. They were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Venezia in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before Jackson Tchatchoua leveled the scores in the second.

The visitors sit 17th in the table with 20 points and are only outside the drop zone due to goal difference. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and pick up their first win of 2025 this weekend.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Monza and Verona. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 18 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

Verona have the worst defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 48.

Monza have scored 20 goals in Serie A this season. Only Lecce (15) have managed fewer.

The Biancorossi are without a clean sheet in their last 15 competitive outings.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Monza are on a run of consecutive defeats and have now lost eight of their last nine games across all competitions. However, they beat Fiorentina 3-1 last time out at the U-Power Stadium to register their first home league win of the campaign and will be looking to build on that this weekend.

The Gialloblu are on a four-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 11 matches. They have failed to perform in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Hellas Verona

Monza vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

