Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Monza will host Hellas Verona at the Stadio Brianteo in round 13 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday (November 6).

The visitors are on a dire run of seven defeats on the trot and will head into the weekend desperate to end their dry spell.

Monza were denied a third consecutive Serie A home win on Monday when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bologna. They have now lost three of their last four games, with a 3-2 win at Udinese in the Coppa Italia on October 19 being the only exception.

The newly promoted team are 15th in the standings, picking up ten points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Verona were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 3-1 loss against AS Roma in their last outing. They have now lost their last seven games, scoring five goals and conceding 15 since the start of September.

With five points from 12 games, Verona are 19th in the league table, level on points with rock-bottom Cremonese.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hellas have been dominant in this fixture, claiming four wins from the last six meetings.

Monza are yet to taste victory over Verona, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Verona have lost their last seven games stretching back to a 2-1 victory over Sampdoria in September.

Monza are on a three-game losing streak in Serie A, scoring twice and conceding seven times.

Verona are one of just three teams without an away win in the league this season, managing two draws and four losses in six games.

Monza vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Verona find themselves at the wrong end of the standings after an underwhelming start to the season. However, they have enjoyed a good run of results against Monza in recent years and should claim a victory, albeit a hard-fought one, over the hosts.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Hellas Verona

Monza vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Verona

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in Verona’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Monza’s last three games.)

