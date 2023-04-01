Monza vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd April 2023

Monza are set to play Lazio at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in Serie A.

Monza come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Davide Ballardini's Cremonese in the league. A goal from veteran attacker Daniel Ciofani was cancelled out by a goal from Brazilian left-back Carlos Augusto for Monza.

Lazio, on the other hand, beat Roma 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from attacker Mattia Zaccagni for Lazio secured the win for Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who had right-back Adam Marusic sent off. Roma had Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez and midfielder Bryan Cristante sent off.

Monza vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio beat Monza in their most recent encounter courtesy of a single goal from young forward Luka Romero.

Brazilian left-back Carlos Augusto has nine goal contributions in 24 league starts for Monza this season.

Midfielder Matteo Pessina has five goal contributions in 24 league starts for Monza so far.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has 12 goal contributions in 24 league starts for Lazio.

Attacker Mattia Zaccagni has 13 goal contributions in 23 league starts for Lazio so far.

Monza vs Lazio Prediction

Monza are currently 13th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They are four points behind 8th-placed Udinese, and must be applauded for doing well this season.

They did not hesitate in spending money following promotion, acquiring players like Matteo Pessina and Stefano Sensi. Their ambitions were headlined when they were linked with Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi, with fans of Serie A fully aware of Silvio Berlusconi's persona.

Lazio, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, 19 points behind league leaders Napoli. Manager Maurizio Sarri endured much-malinged spells with Chelsea and Juventus before moving to Lazio, and the 64-year old seems to have found a club to thrive at again.

While disposing Napoli is near impossible, qualifying for Champions League football would be a huge success for the club, and potentially help them retain the services of stars like Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio have done well this season despite the limited impact of star striker Ciro Immobile, who has scored, by his usual lofty standards, only nine goals this season in 18 starts.

Lazio are in a good run of form, and should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Monza 0-1 Lazio

Monza vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lazio

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet- yes

