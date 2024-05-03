Monza vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Monza will entertain Lazio at Stadio Brianteo in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts have endured a five-game winless run in the league, suffering three losses. They met Lecce in their away game last week, which ended in a 1-1 draw. Late drama ensued in that match as Nikola Krstović scored in the second minute of injury time to give Lecce the lead and Matteo Pessina equalized from the penalty spot just four minutes later.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form recently, recording four wins in all competitions. They hosted Verona in their previous league outing last week and substitute Mattia Zaccagni's 72nd-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 win.

If they win their remaining league games, they can still qualify for Europe next season by finishing fifth. Monza, meanwhile, will hope to finish in the top 10.

Monza vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times across all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with eight wins. The hosts are not far behind with five wins and eight games have ended in stalemates.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the capital club, suffering three defeats. They managed to hold the visitors to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in September.

The last nine meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Monza have seen conclusive results in their last five home games in Serie A, with two wins and three losses.

Lazio have won five of their last six league outings, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 13 away games in all competitions, with just four wins and nine losses.

Monza vs Lazio Prediction

The Brianzoli are winless in their last five league games, scoring just four times while conceding eight goals. They have suffered back-to-back losses at home, which is cause for concern. Nonetheless, they have suffered just two losses at home in this fixture, with one of them coming on penalties.

Armando Izzo picked up a muscle strain against Lecce last week and faces a late fitness test. Dany Mota is also expected to sit this one out.

The Biancocelesti have seen an uptick in form and have won their last three league games while keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts and will look to build on that form.

With no major absentees for the trip up north, Igor Tudor is expected to field a strong starting XI. Zaccagni, the goalscorer last week, might get the nod to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Monza 1-2 Lazio

Monza vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Alberto to score or assist any time - Yes