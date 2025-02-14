Monza vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

Monza will entertain Lecce at Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Sunday. The hosts have won just two of their 24 league games and are at the bottom of the league table with 13 points. The Salentini have fared a little better with six wins and are in 14th place with 24 points.

The Brianzoli suffered their fourth consecutive league defeat last week, suffering a 5-1 away loss to Lazio. Substitute Stefano Sensi scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league games and played out a goalless home draw against Bologna last week. They failed to score for the third time in 2025 while keeping their second clean sheet of the year.

Monza vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 33 times across all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 10 wins. The Brianzoli are not far behind with seven wins while 16 games have ended in draws.

The Salentini are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts, recording four wins. They registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have lost nine of their last 10 league games, conceding 22 goals.

Lecce have won two of their three Serie A away games in 2025.

Monza have the second-worst goalscoring record in Serie A this season, scoring 21 times in 24 games. Only the Salentini have scored fewer goals (18) this season.

Eighteen of the last 20 meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have failed to score in two of their last three games while conceding eight times.

Monza vs Lecce Prediction

The Brianzoli are on a four-game losing streak and will look to bounce back with a win here. They have lost six of their last seven home games, which is a cause for concern. They have won just one of their last four home meetings against the visitors, failing to score in two.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Gianluca Caprari, Luca Caldirola, Matteo Pessina, Roberto Gagliardini, and Samuele Birindelli are sidelined with injuries. Keita Baldé has completed a move to Monza and might start from the bench.

The Salentini have won two of their six league games in 2025 with both registered in away games. They are unbeaten in their last seven meetings against the hosts and will look to secure the league double here.

Lameck Banda and Kialonda Gaspar are back in training and should start from the bench. Filip Marchwinski is a long-term absentee while Medon Berisha is a doubt due to a fever.

Considering the current form of the teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Lecce

Monza vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

