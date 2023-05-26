Monza vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Monza will welcome Lecce to the Stadio Brianteo in their penultimate Serie A match of the season on Sunday.

Both teams secured promotion to Serie A this season. The hosts have performed very well in their debut season in the Italian top flight and are in eighth place with 52 points. They need at least one win from their two remaining games to ensure a top-10 finish.

The visitors, meanwhile, are just one point away from avoiding relegation. They are in 16th place with 33 points, three more than 18th-placed Verona.

The hosts extended their unbeaten run in the league to eight games last week as second-half goals from Patrick Ciurria and Matteo Pessina helped them record a 2-1 away win over Sassuolo.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings and were held to a goalless draw at home by Spezia.

Monza vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 29 times in all competitions, with their first meeting coming in Serie B in 1976. The reverse fixture in September was their first meeting in Serie A, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

They have contested these games closely with as many as 14 games ending in draws. The visitors have an 8-7 lead in wins.

The visitors are winless in 12 of their last 13 league outings while the hosts are unbeaten in their last eight league outings.

The visitors have lost five of their last six away games, failing to score in four games in that period.

Both teams have failed to score in two of the last five meetings.

Four of the visitors' seven wins in Serie A this season have come in their travels, though are winless in away games since March.

Monza vs Lecce Prediction

The Brianzoli are on an eight-game unbeaten run, recording five wins in that period. They are winless in their last three meetings against the visitors, failing to score twice in that period. They have failed to score in just three home games in Serie A this term, so should be able to find the back of the net.

The Lupi have just one win since February and have drawn their last two games. They need just one point to secure their top-flight status and might play for a draw.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Lecce

Monza vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

