Monza vs Pisa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B playoffs 2021-22

Monza and Pisa will square off for the final promotion spot into Serie A in the first leg of the playoffs final on Thursday at the Stadio Brianteo.

The hosts secured a place in the finals with a 2-1 win in both legs of the semi-finals against Brescia. They are looking to secure promotion into the top-flight for the first time ever and look in good touch at the moment.

Pisa faced Benevento in their semi-final fixture, with both sides recording 1-0 wins in their home fixtures. Pisa progressed to the final thanks to their better record in the regular season. They have the chance to make it to the top division for the first time in 31 years.

Monza vs Pisa Head-to-Head

The two rivals have met 39 times across all competitions, with their first encounter dating back to 1951. The visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run against the home side, winning three games in a row.

Pisa have been the better side in this fixture and enjoy a 15-7 lead in wins while 17 games have ended in draws. They last met at Thursday's venue in league action in February, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for I Nerazzurri.

Monza form guide (Serie B): W-W-L-W-L

Pisa form guide (Serie B): W-L-W-D-L

Monza vs Pisa Team News

Monza

Antonis Siatounis will be the only absentee for I Biancorossi with an injury.

Injured: Antonis Siatounis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Pisa

Club captain Antonio Caracciolo is a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Davide Marsura is also expected to sit this one out with a muscle problem.

Injured: Antonio Caracciolo, Davide Marsura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monza vs Pisa Predicted XIs

Monza (3-5-2): Michele Di Gregorio (GK); Gabriel Paletta, Giulio Donati, Carlos Augusto; Pedro Pereira, Patrick Ciurria, Luca Mazzitelli, Leonardo Mancuso, Pepín; Christian Gytkjaer, Dany Mota

Pisa (4-4-2): Nicolas (GK); Samuele Birindelli, Maxime Leverbe, Alessandro De Vitis, Pietro Beruatto; Idrissa Touré, Ádám Nagy, Marius Marin, Giuseppe Sibilli; Lorenzo Lucca, George Puscas

Monza vs Pisa Prediction

The two sides enjoyed a solid campaign in Serie B, with the hosts recording 19 wins. Only the promoted Cremonese having more wins (20) to their name. Pisa finished third with 67 points to their name.

Monza have just two losses at home this season, one of which came against Pisa in February. Given the home team's solid form in the playoffs, we back them to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Pisa

