Monza vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024

Monza will invite Roma to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A action on Saturday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently and are on a five-game unbeaten run in Serie A, recording three wins. In their previous outing, second-half goals from Daniel Maldini and Matteo Pessina helped them to a 2-0 away triumph over Salernitana.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins on the trot. They met Torino at home in Serie A on Monday, recording a 3-2 win. Paulo Dybala scored his first hat-trick for the capital club as he delivered a match-winning performance.

With three wins in their last five league games, the hosts have climbed to 11th place in the league standings. A win here might help them displace Torino from 10th place. The visitors are in sixth place in the standings with 44 points, trailing fifth-placed Atalanta by two points.

Monza vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just six times across all competitions, with three of the meetings coming in Serie A. Roma have the better record in these meetings, with four wins to their name. The hosts have one win against the capital club, and one meeting has ended in a draw.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with four clean sheets for the visitors.

Monza have kept four clean sheets in their last five league outings and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Roma have seen conclusive results in their last seven league games, recording five wins and suffering two losses.

Both teams have suffered eight losses in Serie A this season. The visitors have an eight-point lead over the hosts, thanks to four more wins.

Monza vs Roma Prediction

The Brianzoli have been in good form recently, going unbeaten in their last five league games and keeping four clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last three home games in Serie A, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against the visitors, and the league meeting last season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Head coach Raffaele Palladino will be without the services of Armando Izzo for this match, as the defender will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Luca Caldirola is likely to fill in for his compatriot.

The Giallorossi have bounced back after a 4-2 home loss to Inter Milan last month, recording three wins in four games. After suffering three consecutive losses in away games, they have won their last two away games, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form.

Rick Karsdorp is sidelined with an injury, while Diego Llorente is back in training after suffering a knock to the head against Feyenoord last month. Interestingly, Romelu Lukaku has never scored against Monza and has scored just three goals in all competitions in 2024, so he will look to register himself on the scoresheet.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form recently and their better home record in this fixture, the two teams are likely to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Roma

Monza vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Colpani to score or assist any time - Yes