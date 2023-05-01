Monza vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023

Monza will welcome Roma to the Stadio Brianteo in Serie A on Wednesday.

The hosts are the most in-form team in the Italian top flight and have won three games in a row. In their previous outing, goals from Patrick Ciurria and Carlos Augusto helped them to a 2-0 away win over Spezia. They continued their fine form, having defeated Inter Milan and Fiorentina in their previous two games.

The visitors are winless in their last two league outings and held reigning champions AC Milan to a 1-1 draw at home. Late drama ensued in the game as Tammy Abraham scored what looked like the winning goal in the fourth minute of injury time, which was canceled out by Alexis Saelemaekers just three minutes later.

Monza vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths four times in all competitions, with all games producing conclusive results, with Roma having a 3-1 lead in wins. The visitors came out on top in the reverse fixture in August, which was the first meeting between the two sides in Serie A.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their four meetings against the hosts.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last eight league outings, picking up four wins in that period.

The visitors have struggled in their travels and have just one win from their last six away games, suffering four defeats in that period.

Interestingly, the visitors have failed to score in just two of their last 16 away games this season.

Monza have failed to score in just three of their 16 home games in Serie A this season.

Monza vs Roma Prediction

The Brianzoli have enjoyed a good run in their debut Serie A campaign and with three wins in a row, they have climbed to 10th place in the league table. They have kept clean sheets in two of their last three league games, though both shutouts came on their travels.

The Giallorossi are winless in their last two games after winning three games in a row, in which they kept clean sheets as well. Jose Mourinho's men have struggled in their recent away games with just one win since January.

Monza have looked sharp in their recent games but have failed to score in three of their four meetings against the capital club. With that in mind, a win for them looks unlikely, but they should be able to earn at least a point.

Prediction: Monza 1-1 Roma

Monza vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Tammy Abraham to score or assist any time - Yes

