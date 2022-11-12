Monza vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Monza will host Salernitana at the Stadio Brianteo on Sunday afternoon in another round of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The home side enjoyed a strong start to life under manager Raffaele Palladino but have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. They were beaten 1-0 by Lazio in their last game and were rather toothless in attack as they failed to record a shot on target throughout the game.

Monza sit 15th in the league table with 13 points from 14 games. They will look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

Salernitana have had mixed results this season but have steadily pulled away from the drop zone and are now pushing for the top half of the table. They lost 2-1 to Fiorentina in their last league outing and had looked set to come away with a point before Luka Jovic scored a late winner for the Viola.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 17 points from 14 games, and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Monza vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Monza and Salernitana. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Three of Monza's four league wins this season have come on home turf.

Only one of Salernitana's four league wins this season has come on the road.

I Granata have scored 19 goals in Serie A this season, the highest of all teams in the bottom half of the league table.

Monza vs Salernitana Prediction

Monza have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their six games prior. They have, however, won three of their last four home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Salernitana are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be looking to bounce back here. However, they have won just one away league game all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Salernitana

Monza vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the Garnets' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last three matches)

