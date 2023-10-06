Monza vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Fresh off snapping their four-game winless run, Monza host Salernitana at the Stadio Brianteo in round eight of Serie A on Sunday.
Monza returned to winning ways on Monday, edging out Sassuolo 1-0 at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore. Before that, Raffaele Palladino’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing once since the start of September.
With nine points from seven games, Monza are 12th in the points table but could rise till seventh with a win.
Meanwhile, Salernitana failed to get their season up and running last time out following a 4-0 defeat to leaders Inter Milan.
Paulo Sousa’s side are winless in Serie A this season, losing four times in seven games. Salernitana are 19th in the standings, just one point and a place above rock-bottom Cagliari.
Monza vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Monza boast a slightly superior record in the fixture, winning five of the last 11 meetings.
- Salernitana have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.
- Monza have lost once in seven Serie A home games, winning thrice, since April.
- Salernitana are on a run of 13 winless away games across ompetitions, losing five, since a 2-1 win at Lecce on January 27.
Monza vs Salernitana Prediction
Buoyed by their impressive display over Sassuolo, Monza will have sky-high confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. Expect the hosts to claim all three points against an out-of-sorts Salernitana side who're winless this season.
Prediction: Monza 2-1 Salernitana
Monza vs Salernitana Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Monza
Tip 2: First to score - Monza (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings with Salernitana.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of their last five clashes.)