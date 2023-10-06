Monza vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Fresh off snapping their four-game winless run, Monza host Salernitana at the Stadio Brianteo in round eight of Serie A on Sunday.

Monza returned to winning ways on Monday, edging out Sassuolo 1-0 at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore. Before that, Raffaele Palladino’s men were on a four-game winless run, losing once since the start of September.

With nine points from seven games, Monza are 12th in the points table but could rise till seventh with a win.

Meanwhile, Salernitana failed to get their season up and running last time out following a 4-0 defeat to leaders Inter Milan.

Paulo Sousa’s side are winless in Serie A this season, losing four times in seven games. Salernitana are 19th in the standings, just one point and a place above rock-bottom Cagliari.

Monza vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monza boast a slightly superior record in the fixture, winning five of the last 11 meetings.

Salernitana have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Monza have lost once in seven Serie A home games, winning thrice, since April.

Salernitana are on a run of 13 winless away games across ompetitions, losing five, since a 2-1 win at Lecce on January 27.

Monza vs Salernitana Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive display over Sassuolo, Monza will have sky-high confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. Expect the hosts to claim all three points against an out-of-sorts Salernitana side who're winless this season.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Salernitana

Monza vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monza

Tip 2: First to score - Monza (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their last five meetings with Salernitana.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in four of their last five clashes.)