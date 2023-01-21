Monza vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22, 2023 

Monza will host Sassuolo at the Stadio Brianteo on Sunday (January 22) in Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but are on course to retain their top-flight status. Monza beat Cremonese 3-2 in their last league outing, with Patrick Ciurria opening the scoring and Gianluca Caprari netting a brace before their opponents scored twice in the second half. Monza are 13th in the standings with 21 points from 18 games.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have endured yet another underwhelming campaign, as they find themselves just outside the drop zone. They lost 2-0 at home to Lazio in their last league game, marking yet another winless outing as pressure continues to mount on manager Alessio Dionisi.

The visitors have picked up 16 points from 18 games this season and sit 17th in the league table.

Monza vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between Monza and Sassuolo, who lead 4-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts have not kept a clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

Four of Monza's six league wins this season have come at home.

Sassuolo have picked up five points away from home this season. Only Cremonese (4) and Hellas Verona (3) have picked up fewer.

I Biancorossi have scored 22 league goals this season, the second-highest of all teams in the bottom half of the Serie A standings.

I Neroverdi are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across competitions.

Monza vs Sassuolo Prediction

Monza's latest result snapped their four-game unbeaten run. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home league games.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, have lost their last six games on the bounce. They have won just one away game all season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Sassuolo

Monza vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six games between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

