Monza vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Monza will face Sassuolo at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 3-0 by Empoli in their last match, struggling to find invention in the final third despite dominating possession on the day.

Monza have picked up 25 points from 21 games this season and sit 12th in the league table. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track come Sunday.

Sassuolo have endured an even more difficult league campaign than their weekend opponents and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone. They were beaten 3-0 by high-flying Juventus in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just one shot on target in the opposition box throughout the match.

The visitors sit 15th in the Serie A standings with 19 points from 20 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally when they play this weekend.

Monza vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Monza and Sassuolo. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2007.

Only two of Sassuolo's five league wins this season have come on the road.

Monza have kept just one clean sheet in their last six games.

Monza vs Sassuolo Prediction

Monza are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six matches. They have lost their last two games at the U-Power Stadium and will be desperate to end that streak this weekend.

Sassuolo have lost four of their last five competitive outings and have won just one of their last eight. They have lost four of their last five games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Monza 2-1 Sassuolo

Monza vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Monza to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)