Monza vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2, 2025

Monza host Torino at the U-Power Stadium on Sunday in Serie A. The hosts are rock-bottom in the league table, with 14 points from 26 matches.

They suffered a 4-0 thrashing against Roma in their last match, conceding twice in either half at the Stadio Olimpico. Alessandro Nesta's men are nine points away from safety.

Torino, meanwhile, picked up hard-fought 2-1 victory over a profligate AC Milan side last time out. They profited from a bizarre early own goal before Gvidas Gineitis came off the bench to score the winner. Torino are 11th in the Serie A standings with 31 points from 26 matches.

Monza vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Monza and Torino, who lead 16-1.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Monza's only win in the fixture came in June 1990.

Torino have conceded 32 goals in Serie A this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

I Biancorossi (21) are the second-lowest-scoring side in the top flight this season.

Monza vs Torino Prediction

Monza have lost five of their last six matches and have won once since October. They have the worst home record in Serie A this season.

Meanwhile, Torino's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They have been poor on the road off late but should have enough to see off the struggling hosts.

Prediction: Monza 0-1 Torino

Monza vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Torino

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Torino's last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in one of Monza's last five matches.)

